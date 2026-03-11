Close Menu
A.J. Brown to Patriots Still Possible | Pats Interference

Updated:1 Min Read

Mike Giardi and Andrew Callahan discuss the latest surrounding the Patriots and A.J. Brown trade rumors following the Patriots signing Romeo Doubs, and both explain why they still think it’s a real possibility that the Patriots will still make a move for the Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown.

