A.J. Brown to Patriots Still Possible | Pats Interference

Mike Giardi and Andrew Callahan discuss the latest surrounding the Patriots and A.J. Brown trade rumors following the Patriots signing Romeo Doubs, and both explain why they still think it’s a real possibility that the Patriots will still make a move for the Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown.

.@_AndrewCallahan & @MikeGiardi both think AJ Brown to the #Patriots will happen… eventually “I predict that it will [happen] cause there’s a long window here” “I think a lot of people around the league feel exactly like we do, that AJ Brown is gonna end up in Foxboro.”

–

NEW… pic.twitter.com/d01ZtgqEMN — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

Pats Interference on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!