A Look at the Bruins Betting Odds at the NHL All-Star Break

The Bruins have officially hit the NHL All-Star break following their 6-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Boston (besides David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman who will participate in All-Star weekend in Toronto) now has a mini-vacation as they’re off until February 6th. Given the break, now’s the perfect time to assess where the city’s hockey club is at on their quest for another Stanley Cup championship.

The Bruins are 31-9-9 through their first 39 games are first in the Atlantic division with 71 points, five more than the second-place Florida Panthers. They’re the favorites to win the division at -170. Here are the odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

2023-24 Atlantic Division Odds to Win

Boston Bruins -170

Florida Panthers +210

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100

Tampa Bay Lightning +2500

Detriot Red Wings +10000

Boston also has a five-point lead in the entire Eastern Conference ahead of Florida (66 points) and New York (59 points). At the “halfway point” they’re tied with Florida and the Carolina Hurricanes the best odds to win the East and advance to the Stanley Cup according to FanDuel:

2023-24 Eastern Conference Finals Odds to Win

Boston Bruins +500

Carolina Hurricanes +500

Florida Panthers +500

New York Rangers +550

Toronto Maple Leafs +600

The Bruins’ 71 points also have them atop the entire NHL standings, tied with the Vancouver Canucks. According to the oddsmakers, they have the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup according to FanDuel behind only the Colorado Avalanche:

2023-24 Stanley Cup Odds to Win

Colorado Avalanche +800

Boston Bruins +900

Edmonton Oilers +900

Florida Panthers +950

Carolina Hurricanes +1000

Boston entered the 2022-23 Stanley Cup playoffs as the odds-on favorites following their President’s Trophy win but, as you’re likely aware, fell well short of their goals with a first-round upset loss to the Florida Panthers.

They’ll look to avenge that this season – but not before finishing the second half strong. The Bruins have 33 games remaining on their 2023-24 schedule, returning to the ice on Tuesday, February 6th for a home matchup versus the Calgary Flames.

