A Look at the Bruins Betting Odds Heading Into Wednesday’s Opener vs. Blackhawks

The Bruins come into 2023 yearning for much more after their brutally disappointing end to last season.

Boston finished the 2022 regular season with a 65-12-5 record, the best in NHL history, and were the odds-on favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2011.

We all know what happened after that. First-round exit, Bruce Cassidy wins Lord Stanley with Vegas, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retire, and the hub’s hockey franchise has to start all over again.

As they start all over, the Bruins are tied for just the 8th shortest odds to win the 2023-2024 Stanley Cup according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are the top 10:

Odds to Win 2023-2024 Stanley Cup

Colorado Avalanche +850

Carolina Hurricanes +900

New Jersey Devils +1000

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100

Edmonton Oilers +1100

Dallas Stars +1300

Vegas Golden Knights +1300

Boston Bruins +1700

New York Rangers +1700

Tampa Bay Lightning +1700

They’re also the fifth-most likely to win the Eastern Conference, something they most recently accomplished in 2019.

Odds to Win 2023-2024 NHL Eastern Conference

Carolina Hurricanes +500

Toronto Maple Leafs +600

New Jersey Devils +600

Tampa Bay Lightning +750

Boston Bruins +850

As mentioned above, former captain Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement this offseason after 19 seasons with the Bruins. Considered one of the best defensive forwards in NHL history, Bergeron finished his career as a six-time Selke Trophy winner, a three-time NHL All-Star, and helped Boston to a 2011 Stanley Cup championship.

The franchise will now turn to Brad Marchand, a five-time All-Star, as their next captain. The edgy winger has scored 372 goals and 490 assists over the course of his career and will now look to lead his team back to the promised land as their top dog.

Arguably their best player, goaltender Linus Ullmark, returns to the club this season after winning the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner, given to the league’s top goalie. In 47 starts last season, Ullmark put up a 40-6-1 record, a 1.89 GAA, and a .938 save percentage – all of which led the NHL.

The Bruins open up their 2023 campaign at the TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are the odds according to FanDuel:

Blackhawks @ Bruins – Game Odds

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (-120)/Blackhawks +1.5 (EVEN)

Puckline: Bruins -315/Blackhawks +250

Total: O/U 5.5

Want a pick? Let’s go with the Bruins -1.5 (-120), to open up their season strong after last year’s miserable finish.

