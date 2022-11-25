A Look at the Heisman Trophy Race Prior to NCAA Rivalry Weekend

With just two weeks left in the NCAA football regular season, it’s essentially turned into a two-horse race for who will win the Heisman Trophy between quarterbacks Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud.

However, with a dominant performance and a win against Ohio State this coming Saturday, there’s still a chance that Michigan running back Blake Corum could run away with the award. Here are the odds to win according to our partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds to Win 2022 Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams -130

CJ Stroud +110

Blake Corum +1400

Here’s a case for each player to win it:

Caleb Williams

USC’s Caleb Williams has been outstanding in 2022. The sophomore has thrown for 3,480 yards, 33 touchdowns, and only three interceptions while also adding 7 touchdowns on the ground.

A win against Notre Dame this coming Saturday could wrap up the award for Williams who currently holds -130 odds to do so. A loss to the Irish, however, would jolt CJ Stroud to the front of the board.

CJ Stroud

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud has also been sensational this season. He’s thrown for 2,991 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INTs, leads the nation in QBR at 89.7, and most of all has led the Buckeyes to an 11-0 record thus far.

The sophomore QB was destined to win the award in 2021 before Alabama’s Bryce Young ran away with the award, and has a chance to add Heisman Trophy Winner to his resume prior to entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Blake Corum

Rounding out BetOnline’s Heisman contenders is Michigan running back Blake Corum. Corum has paced the Wolverine’s offense this season with 1,457 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per attempt, and 18 rushing touchdowns – and with a win against Ohio State on Saturday could become the first running back to win the Heisman since Derrick Henry in 2015.

My Pick: This is Caleb Williams’ award to lose right now. He’s hot at the perfect time and could realistically get USC into the College Football Playoff for the first time in its existence. I almost bet it at +1200 just a week ago, so -130 is the best you’ll probably get moving forward.

