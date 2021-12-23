Subscribe
A real Bills-Patriots matchup w/ Evan Lazar

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Evan Lazar of CLNS Media joins Greg to preview Patriots-Bills. The two discuss where the Patriots have the advantage, Sunday’s X-Factor’s and their game picks.

1:12 Patriots-Bills matchup

5:15 Thoughts on Josh Allen

13:20 Patriots have the biggest advantage over the Bills here…

18:10 Who’s the X-Factor in this game?

28:00 Game Picks: Patriots by -2.5

31:15 BSJ member question of the day: Jonnu Smith’s lack of production w/ Pats

