Aaron Rodgers Injury Has Major Impact on AFC East, Patriots Betting Market

What began with an Aaron Rodgers injury on the first drive of the game somehow, some way, led to a 22-16 Jets win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Robert Saleh went nuts on the sideline as undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards in overtime to seal the deal. I’m sure he also went nuts when he got inside the tunnels of MetLife Stadium and spoke to the team’s medical staff.

According to several reports, the Jets fear that Rodgers suffered a “significant Achilles tendon injury”. He will have an MRI on Tuesday.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he believes Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury and “it’s not good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

The ailment has significantly shifted both the AFC and the AFC East’s betting market. Here are the updated odds to win the division according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

AFC East Odds to Win

Miami Dolphins +140

Buffalo Bills +145

New York Jets +550

New England Patriots +900

Prior to the weekend, New York held +250 odds to win the East at FanDuel. Despite a win over division rival Bills, they fell all the way to +550 overnight. Unless they try to bring in a veteran to take over the job, 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson will be the signal caller for the Jets moving forward. Wilson threw for 140 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Monday’s win.

The Miami Dolphins, who put up 36 points in a win against the Chargers on Sunday, are the new favorites to win the division according to FanDuel at +140. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, with 215 of them and two touchdowns going to Tyreek Hill.

The Patriots remain long shots at +900. They’ll play the now-division favorite Dolphins coming up this Sunday night from Gillette Stadium. Miami opened up as a two-point favorite according to FanDuel. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. from Foxborough.

Following the unfortunate injury to Rodgers, the division is now wide open despite the odds maybe not saying so. All four teams showed promise this weekend and look equipped to, at the very least, be playoff teams in the AFC this season.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.