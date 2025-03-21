Aaron Rodgers Visits The Steelers, Leaves Without a Deal in Place

Aaron Rodgers could steel the show in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers met with Steelers Friday afternoon as he tries to find a home for the 2025 NFL Season. NFL free agency is still very much alive.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that “No deal at this time is close.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Rodgers met with head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and general manager Omar Khan. Per Breer, the sides will stay in touch, and there was “no expectation” a deal would be completed Friday.

The Steelers have only one quarterback under contract at the moment and that is Mason Rudolph. Justin Fields is now with the Jets. Russell Wilson remains an option to return but nothing there is official.

Rodgers has reportedly been trying to decide between signing with the Steelers, the New York Giants or retirement. The future Hall of Fame QB had some interest in joining the Minnesota Vikings but they have reportedly decided to move forward with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season season due to injury.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Jets last season and would likely be un upgrade from the Fields/Wilson tandem from last season.

Pittsburgh has also added to their receiving core trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf after he asked out of Seattle. Metcalf along with fellow receiver George Pickens would certainly give Rodgers some decent weapons to throw to.

Some believe that Rodgers is out of juice, but his former teammate Tyler Conklin suggests that Rodgers has “a lot” left in the tank as reported by @snyjets on x.