Aaron Rodgers to New England? Odds on Where the Four-Time MVP Will Play Next

This morning in his end-of-season press conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave a small vote of confidence for his hopefully-franchise quarterback Mac Jones. Here’s what the 71-year-old head coach said when asked if he envisions Jones being New England’s starting quarterback next season:

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team, which obviously the quarterback is an important position, to be more productive than we were this year. So that’s incumbent upon all of us. We’ll all work together on that. Again, look for better results.”

There’s little doubt that Jones is going to be the Patriots signal caller in 2023 – but it’s fun to speculate. Especially when New England is 10th on BetOnline.ag’s list of likeliest landing spots for Aaron Rodgers next season. Here’s their top ten:

Aaron Rodgers’ Next Team (If Not Green Bay)

Las Vegas Raiders +400

New York Jets +500

Indianapolis Colts +500

Tennessee Titans +500

Carolina Panthers +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

New Orleans Saints +850

Washington Commanders +900

New England Patriots +1000

Rodgers just wrapped up his 18th season with the Packers, and by all accounts looks to be done in Green Bay. After the front office traded his top wide receiver this offseason and the team not making the playoffs in 2022-23, the 2010 Super Bowl Champion looks ready to move on.

He very well could retire, as he has alluded to in the past and as recently as Sunday night – but it’s hard to imagine him walking away.

The Raiders (+400) make a lot of sense as they’ll be parting ways with Derek Carr and are the team that traded for Davante Adams in March.

Though there is clear mutual respect between Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers, I just don’t see him coming to the Patriots (+1000). New England is more than a quarterback away right now – in fact Mac Jones is far from the problem. Build around him.

My Pick: Titans +500. Imagine Mike Vrabel with a quarterback?! Tennessee has been a high-quality football team for years under Vrabel and has fallen short due to the play of Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill. Nashville for a year makes the most sense for Aaron Rodgers.

