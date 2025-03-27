NFL Insider: Abdul Carter Won’t Make it to Patriots at 4

Most experts view this year’s draft as having two generational prospects. Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. There is a belief whichever one of the two is available at 4 that’s who the Patriots will select.

However NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn’t believe Carter will be there when it’s New England’s turn to make a pick.

“It’s not going to happen. Abdul Carter is going to go before the New England Patriots pick at No. 4.” Schefter said during a segment on ESPN.

“As we sit here today.. [Abdul Carter] is shaking up to be a Brown” – Adam Schefter https://t.co/0SKyeIqwKk pic.twitter.com/NoW7GLXJnR — Khan (@Khanman23) March 26, 2025

The three teams picking before New England are the Titans, who many believe will take Miami Quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Then it’s the Cleveland Browns at 2 and the NY Giants at 3. Both teams need quarterbacks of the future and could select Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders. But Schefter believes Cleveland is destined to pick Carter at 2.

“I would handicap Abdul Carter right now as the likely pick at No. 2 today,” Schefter said. “We reserve the right to change our mind, a lot of things change, but the way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he’s tracking to be (Cleveland) Brown.”

Carter accumulated 68 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and led the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss for Penn State last season. Carter was voted an All-American, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year, and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

If Carter is gone, Hunter would be a fine consolation prize for New England. But, his availability comes down to whether the Giants want Sanders at 3 or are satisfied with their QB combo of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Should the Giants opt for Hunter the Patriots would be in a spot where they need to stay put and reach for an Offensive lineman or perhaps Receiver Tet McMillan, or look to trade with a QB needy team who may covet Sanders and amass more picks later in the draft.