AFC Championship Game – Bills vs. Ravens Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

It’s championship Sunday in the NFL this weekend and we’re kicking it off first with the AFC.

The three-seed Chiefs are headed to Baltimore to take on the one-seed Ravens. The game will air on CBS and kick-off at 3:00 p.m.

Here are the odds, brought to you by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Chiefs vs. Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205/Chiefs +172

Total: O/U 44.5

Storylines

Here’s a look at some big-picture storylines to watch ahead of Sunday’s contest at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium:

— The Chiefs come into Sunday afternoon riding high after a 27-24 win over their rival Bills in Buffalo last Sunday. Behind two Travis Kelce touchdowns and a missed Tyler Bass field goal, Kansas City finds themselves back in the conference title game.

— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to start his sixth AFC Championship game. He’s made the conference championship in all six seasons he’s been the starting QB in Kansas City.

— On the other side, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, arguably the second-greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history to only Michael Vick, will play in his first AFC Championship game.

— Jackson is the favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP award at FanDuel with +200 odds. He’s also in line to win his second career NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors the night before the Super Bowl. In 2023-24, Jackson threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 821 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

— Baltimore’s defense was the best in football in 2023-24. Led by linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, the Ravens allowed just 16.7 points per game in the regular season. They allowed just 10 to the Texans last Saturday in their 34-10 win.

Predictions and Picks

This is going to be a battle. As mentioned above, Baltimore’s defense was lethal this season, and it’s a tough unit for even Andy Reid’s Chiefs offense to get through. Plus, Jackson and Todd Monken’s offense can go for 30 points at the snap of a finger.

It’s painful to pick against Patrick Mahomes in this spot, though. I did it last weekend in Buffalo and regretted it. The Chiefs win a tight one in Baltimore and head to their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

Score: Chiefs 28 – Ravens 21

Side: Chiefs +3.5

Total: OVER 44.5

