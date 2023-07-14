    Subscribe
    AFC East Preview and Patriots Q&A

    Ep. #640: Patriots Beat Podcast
    Ep. #640: Patriots Beat Podcast

    Tune in for another episode of Patriots Beat with Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines from Pat Pulpit! The Pats Beat duo provides an in-depth preview of the AFC East, focusing on the showdowns between the Patriots and their rivals – the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets. After this, they’ll be engaging in a Q&A session with their LIVE audience!


    This episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast is brought to you by:

