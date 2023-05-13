Jayson Tatum Takeover, Will Celtics Win Game 7?

In what was looking more and more like the end of the Celtics season, Boston pulled off a dramatic 95-86 win on Thursday night over the Philadelphia 76ers to force a Game 7 back in Boston. After three quarters of some of the worst offense of his career, Jayson Tatum stepped up massively in the 4th quarter with a 16 point explosion, including 4-of-5 shooting from deep and 4-of-4 from the line.

Did the Celtics just shatter any confidence that the Sixers had left? Will Jayson Tatum build on his late game success? Are the Celtics going to take Game 7 back home at TD Garden? Join Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as they react and give their takeaways following an electrifying road win to keep the Celtics season alive.

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!