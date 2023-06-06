“Air”: A Screentime Movie Review

On this episode of Screentime with Gary Tanguay and Drew Yanno, Gary and Drew discuss “Air”, a film about Michael Jordan and the evolution of the world of basketball shoes. Directed by Ben Affleck and boasting a star-studded cast featuring Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayans, “Air” is a biographical sports drama following the birth of the Air Jordan sneaker line.

With their basketball shoe division on the brink of being shut down, Nike’s Marketing VP Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman), CEO/Co-founder Phil Knight (Ben Affleck) and company basketball scout Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) are on a mission to find the newest face and representative of Nike Basketball shoes. The film gives a brilliant retelling of real life events and the origins of basketball’s most iconic sneakers.

Join Screentime as Gary and Drew give their thoughts on the film!

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!