AJ Brown Film Breakdown | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick dive into the film room for a look at the Patriots NEW Star WR A.J. Brown. Looking at what he brings to the table for this Patriots offense and WR room now that he is officially a member of the squad. They also breakdown the potential mismatch problems Brown can create for this offense as well.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:45 – What A.J. Brown brings to the table for Patriots

18:04 – Prizpeicks

19:13 – Mismatch potential for A.J. Brown with Patriots

30:30 – Wrapping up!

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