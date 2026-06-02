AJ Brown Makes Patriots AFC Favorites | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike is joined by Pats Interference host and Boston Herald writer Andrew Callahan to talk about the Patriots acquiring A.J. Brown from Philadelphia. The two talk about the cost, the player and how he helps, and what this move says about Mike Vrabel.

0:00 – Welcome in Andrew Callahan!

2:11 – Reaction to Patriots trading for A.J. Brown

Are the #Patriots now the best team in the AFC after trading for A.J. Brown? “I think they’re the favorite in the AFC. I think that’s what they deserve to be, I think that’s what he does and unlocks this whole offense and the quarterback, which then elevates the rest of the… pic.twitter.com/yncU4yMWMg — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 2, 2026



12:45 – Prizepicks

14:35 – How A.J. Brown improves Patriots WR room

20:50 – Could A.J. Brown have snap count reduced this year for Patriots?

24:04 – Mike Vrabel gets his guy

28:40 – What does this move do for Drake Maye?

34:37 – Would you rather do deal Rams did for Myles Garrett or just do Brown deal

37:14 – Wrapping up!

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