Al Horford Big Loss for Celtics | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss the latest AWS stats that will be used in NBA Broadcasts this season. They also discuss the latest moves in the NBA as training camp gets underway. And Bob explains what Boston lost in Al Horford and why it is such a big loss for the team.

