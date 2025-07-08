Al Horford Not Returning to Celtics + Summer League Preview | Garden Report

On this episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell report from Celtics practice and react to Brad Stevens’ press conference. They discuss how the second apron led to the Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis trades, Brad’s update that Al Horford is unlikely to return, and preview Celtics Summer League, including who could stand out in Vegas and make the roster.
⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
0:30 Brad Stevens signals departure of Al Horford
3:40 Celtics Center rotation
5:25 Brad: 2nd Apron led to KP and Jrue trade
7:40 Will Celtics keep Simons or Niang?
9:35 Biggest questions for Boston
11:55 Celtics Summer League Preview
13:25 Bobby and Noa’s Player to watch in Vegas
Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media!
🍎 Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP
✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk
📺 YouTube: https://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA
Visit our MERCH Store: 👉 https://shop.clnsmedia.com
Join Our Discord Server: 👉 https://clnsmedia.com/discord
The Garden Report brought to you by… 💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!