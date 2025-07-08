Close Menu
Celtics Postgame Live

Al Horford Not Returning to Celtics + Summer League Preview | Garden Report

Updated:1 Min Read

On this episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell report from Celtics practice and react to Brad Stevens’ press conference. They discuss how the second apron led to the Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis trades, Brad’s update that Al Horford is unlikely to return, and preview Celtics Summer League, including who could stand out in Vegas and make the roster.

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:30 Brad Stevens signals departure of Al Horford

3:40 Celtics Center rotation

5:25 Brad: 2nd Apron led to KP and Jrue trade

7:40 Will Celtics keep Simons or Niang?

9:35 Biggest questions for Boston

11:55 Celtics Summer League Preview

13:25 Bobby and Noa’s Player to watch in Vegas

