Al Horford Turns Back the Clock vs Grizzlies | Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics closed out a perfect six-game road trip — the first sweep of a six-game road stretch in franchise history — with a 117-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Al Horford turned back the clock with a season-high 26 points in a dominant all-around performance.

Join Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and A. Sherrod Blakely LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show for full reaction and analysis of Celtics vs. Grizzlies — breaking down Tatum’s impact, Horford’s big night, and what Boston’s historic road trip means moving forward.

