Al Horford Wins Game 4 and Dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE — Al Horford scored 30 points, including 19 in the second half, leading the Celtics back from down by 10 points late in the third quarter to tie the game with a vicious slam on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Horford later admitted Giannis’ dunk on him earlier in the game where the Bucks star picked up a technical for staring down Horford didn’t sit right with him. Horford shoved Giannis to the floor on his way down, picking up a tech of his own, but he had opened the door for Jayson Tatum to get hot and give the Celtics a late 10-point lead.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed the best playoff game of Horford’s career and how the Celtics and Bucks have reached their most chippy point yet tied 2-2 going back to Boston.