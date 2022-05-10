Subscribe
Al Horford Wins Game 4 and Dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Al Horford scored 30 points, none bigger than the three he picked up dunking over Giannis Antetokounmpo to tie the game at 81 in the fourth quarter.
Bobby Manning

MILWAUKEE — Al Horford scored 30 points, including 19 in the second half, leading the Celtics back from down by 10 points late in the third quarter to tie the game with a vicious slam on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Horford later admitted Giannis’ dunk on him earlier in the game where the Bucks star picked up a technical for staring down Horford didn’t sit right with him. Horford shoved Giannis to the floor on his way down, picking up a tech of his own, but he had opened the door for Jayson Tatum to get hot and give the Celtics a late 10-point lead.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed the best playoff game of Horford’s career and how the Celtics and Bucks have reached their most chippy point yet tied 2-2 going back to Boston.



