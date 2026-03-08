Alec Pierce Film Deep Dive: Why He’s the Perfect Fit for Patriots

On a new episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a deep dive into Colts WR Alec Pierce and why he could be the perfect fit for the New England Patriots.

The guys break down why Pierce makes sense for New England, looking at advanced metrics from PFF and Next Gen Stats before diving into the film room. They analyze Pierce’s speed, size, and route running, and discuss how his skillset could translate in the Patriots’ offense.

Watch the full Alec Pierce deep dive on the latest episode of Patriots Daily.

00:00 The Case for Alec Pierce

5:30 Receiving Stats

9:20 Fit with Drake Maye

13:20 PrizePicks

14:12 Film Breakdown

16:30 SPEED PLAYS

21:45 SIZE PLAYS

27:12 ROUTE RUNNING

30:50 Alec Pierce’s potential

