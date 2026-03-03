Close Menu
NFL

Alec Pierce to Patriots? Colts Do Not Place Tag on Star Wide Receiver

Updated:1 Min Read

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have placed the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones. In related news, wide receiver Alec Pierce is now reportedly expected to command more than $25 million per year if he hits free agency, per Albert Breer.

On a new episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down what this means for the Patriots and the rest of the NFL.

