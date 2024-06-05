Alex Van Pelt Praises Development of QB Drake Maye

FOXBORO — Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, whom Mayo said is “100%” involved in the quarterback’s development, detailed the progress he’s seen from Maye since the 21-year-old arrived in Foxboro.

“He’s taken everything from the classroom, everything from our individual periods, and he’s applying it to the team drills. He’s been impressive so far. The biggest things we’re working on with him right now are obviously calling plays from the huddle, which is new to a lot of these college guys, and then just playing in rhythm and in time with your feet. Those are the biggest strides I’d say he’s made over the last few weeks.”

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss AVP’s assessment of Maye.

