Amari Cooper to Patriots? Does it Make Sense?

FOXBORO, MA — Could the Patriots be interested in signing Cowboys WR Amari Cooper. . According to CBS Sports NFL writer Patrik Walker, the Cowboys are likely to release Wide Receiver Amari Cooper by the start of the new league year on March 16th if he isn’t willing to take a pay cut. Cooper is due to make $20M in the third season of his 5-year, $100M deal. Evan Lazar discusses the possibility of adding Cooper in the first video of his Free Agency series on Patriots Press Pass.

SUPPORT CLNS MEDIA’S SPONSOR CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!