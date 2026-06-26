Andy Brickley: Bruins Should Trade 23rd Pick, Add Experience | Pucks With Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests NESN’s Andy Brickley and the NEHJ’s Mark Divver discuss the big moves being made around the NHL and what things might look like on NHL Draft night for the Black and Gold.

00:00 Intro

02:04 Ryan Mougenel to Vancouver

06:42 Patrice Bergeron’s induction to the Hall of Fame

15:47 What could the Bruins do with pick no. 23?

20:57 PrizePicks

22:08 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

22:47 Moves from around the league + what Boston needs to add

30:01 Trade/free agency targets

35:55 Answering listener questions

46:26 Thanks for watching!

Pucks with Haggs on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!