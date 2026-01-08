Anfernee Simons and other positive takeaways from Celtics loss to Nuggets | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics 114-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets, starting with what Denver did well (shoutout Jamal Murray) to several positive takeaways from the Celtics side, including Anfernee Simons’ continued effective play, Neemias Queta grabbing 20 boards (first time a Celtic has done so since 2015), and the bench unit giving Boston a chance down the stretch.

00:00 Start

2:00 Credit to the Denver Nuggets

2:55 Jaylen Brown struggles vs Denver

7:40 PrizePicks

4:52 Anfernee Simons timely buckets

8:40 The bench unit kept fighting

10:55 Neemias Queta – 20 rebounds

