Anfernee Simons leads Celtics to win over Heat | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

Anfernee Simons’ 39-point display off the bench spurred the Celtics to victory against the Heat in Miami. A below-par display from Payton Pritchard and a lackluster first half from Jaylen Brown didn’t matter after an incredible night from Simons and some important contributions from Luka Garza and Sam Hauser.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Heat to break it all down.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:00 Instant reaction with Jimmy and Sherrod
02:03 Anfernee Simons’ impact + his trade value
11:56 Who should start? Pritchard or Simons
17:50 Joe Mazzulla postgame
23:23 Reaction to Mazzulla’s comments
24:40 Should the C’s trade for Jaren Jackson Jr.? What lies ahead for this team?
28:30 Thoughts on ‘benching’ Brown and Pritchard. Why Simons needs to play more
39:08 Anfernee Simons’ postgame press conference
42:50 Reaction to Simons’ comments
45:06 PrizePicks
48:00 Bobby Manning joins
52:36 Luka Garza impresses again
55:35 Noa Dalzell joins, discussing Sam Hauser
1:05:03 Thoughts on Mazzulla’s coaching tonight
1:11:05 Payton Pritchard vs Anfernee Simons
1:20:20 Trade rumors
1:30:44 Credit Cake
The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!