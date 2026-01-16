Anfernee Simons leads Celtics to win over Heat | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

Anfernee Simons’ 39-point display off the bench spurred the Celtics to victory against the Heat in Miami. A below-par display from Payton Pritchard and a lackluster first half from Jaylen Brown didn’t matter after an incredible night from Simons and some important contributions from Luka Garza and Sam Hauser.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Heat to break it all down.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:00 Instant reaction with Jimmy and Sherrod

02:03 Anfernee Simons’ impact + his trade value

11:56 Who should start? Pritchard or Simons

17:50 Joe Mazzulla postgame

23:23 Reaction to Mazzulla’s comments

24:40 Should the C’s trade for Jaren Jackson Jr.? What lies ahead for this team?

28:30 Thoughts on ‘benching’ Brown and Pritchard. Why Simons needs to play more

39:08 Anfernee Simons’ postgame press conference

42:50 Reaction to Simons’ comments

45:06 PrizePicks

48:00 Bobby Manning joins

52:36 Luka Garza impresses again

55:35 Noa Dalzell joins, discussing Sam Hauser

1:05:03 Thoughts on Mazzulla’s coaching tonight

1:11:05 Payton Pritchard vs Anfernee Simons

1:20:20 Trade rumors

1:30:44 Credit Cake

