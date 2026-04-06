Angel Reese Traded + Toronto Tempo Expansion Draft Reactions | WNBA Today on CLNS

WNBA reporters Noa Dalzell and Chelsea Leite discuss the breaking news that Angel Reese has been traded from the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. Plus, Chelsea provides an on-the-ground perspective on the Toronto Tempo’s expansion draft and initial roster.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

1:04 – Reaction to Toronto Tempo Expansion Draft selections

9:05 – Expectations for year 1 with Toronto Tempo

12:23 – Prizepicks

13:32 – More on Expectations for year 1 with Toronto Tempo

15:38 – Angel Reese traded to Atlanta Dream

“I feel like the return could have been better … I’m shocked that Atlanta got away with this without having to give up like Te-Hina Paopao or like the rights to Isobel Borlase.”@NoaDalzell & @chelsealeite react to the Chicago Sky trading Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream ⬇️ https://t.co/zpIvtUmm8i pic.twitter.com/aEejIs8dm8 — WNBA Today on CLNS (@WNBAonCLNS) April 6, 2026



26:21 – Wrapping up!

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