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Angel Reese Traded + Toronto Tempo Expansion Draft Reactions | WNBA Today on CLNS

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

WNBA reporters Noa Dalzell and Chelsea Leite discuss the breaking news that Angel Reese has been traded from the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. Plus, Chelsea provides an on-the-ground perspective on the Toronto Tempo’s expansion draft and initial roster.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest
1:04 – Reaction to Toronto Tempo Expansion Draft selections
9:05 – Expectations for year 1 with Toronto Tempo
12:23 – Prizepicks
13:32 – More on Expectations for year 1 with Toronto Tempo
15:38 – Angel Reese traded to Atlanta Dream


26:21 – Wrapping up!

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