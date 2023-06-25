    Subscribe
    Answering Bruins Offseason Mailbag Questions

    Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 152
    Conor Ryan of Boston.com rides solo this week with Evan Marinofsky on vacation. Conor answers listener questions, touching on all the biggest topics facing the Bruins right now.


     Episode Timeline:

    2:00 – Will the Bruins keep the players they traded for last season?

    7:00 – What should the fourth line look like next season?

    10:00 – Jeremy Swayman offer sheeted…?

    15:00 – How should the Bruins clear cap space?

    20:00 – Predictions on Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci

    24:00 – The next step

