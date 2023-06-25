Answering Bruins Offseason Mailbag Questions

Conor Ryan of Boston.com rides solo this week with Evan Marinofsky on vacation. Conor answers listener questions, touching on all the biggest topics facing the Bruins right now.



Episode Timeline:

2:00 – Will the Bruins keep the players they traded for last season?

7:00 – What should the fourth line look like next season?

10:00 – Jeremy Swayman offer sheeted…?

15:00 – How should the Bruins clear cap space?

20:00 – Predictions on Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci

24:00 – The next step

