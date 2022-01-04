Antonio Brown Made Tom Brady And Bruce Arians Look Foolish, Bill Belichick Is Back In The Playoffs

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

We’ve finally made it to the first inaugural WEEK 18 of the NFL season and much like the season itself, things are still very chaotic.

3:42 — First up, Tanya addresses the situation with Antonio Brown that led to his swift release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and her controversial tweet about Tom Brady’s role in bringing him to the team.

21:32 — Tanya breaks down the NFL playoff picture and which matchup she prefers for the New England Patriots in the wild card round.

27:06 — To wrap up, Tanya offers some big picture thoughts on Bill Belichick and Mac Jones teaming up for a playoff run that is yet another feather in the GOAT’s cap.

