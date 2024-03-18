Antonio Gibson Tells Reporters He’s More Than a Third-Down Back

The Patriots didn’t make any splashy additions to their offense in free agency, but their first signing projects to have a significant role in the offense this season.

Antonio Gibson signed a three-year, $11.25 million deal with New England after four seasons in Washington. The third-round pick proved to be a dynamic threat in his first two seasons.

In 2020, he averaged 4.7 yards on 170 carries and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. The college receiver-turned-running back also got an opportunity to show his pass-catching ability, recording 36 grabs for 247 yards. Gibson’s production exploded in 2021, running for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 294 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

While Gibson’s production as a receiver remained steady in the following seasons, his rushing opportunities dwindled. He touched on this decline while speaking to reporters during a conference call on Monday.

“I feel like a fresh start was needed,” Gibson admitted. “Things kinda went a little south for me, like my back-end two years, and I felt like I was still able to play. Just things didn’t work out that way and, no disrespect to anybody, but I feel like here is a fresh start, new faces, just to start all over in front of new coaches, prove myself again, and get out there and compete with the guys.”

Many, myself included, assumed Gibson would serve as a third-down back, adding an element to the offense that’s been sorely lacking since James White’s final season. The 6’1″, 220 lber’s unique athletic profile and experience at receiver make him an ideal fit in the role, but he didn’t pigeonhole himself when asked about how he’ll be used with the Patriots.

“I’m not going to stick myself to just the third down back,” Gibson explained. “I want to compete just the same as everybody else. I feel like that’s only going to make the running back room better. A lot of guys can catch out of the backfield, but I can line up outside and run routes. That’s where the advantage [of playing wide receiver] comes in.”

Antonio Gibson is one of the best downfield receiving backs in the NFL, which is an element the #Patriots have sorely lacked. His receiver background shows up in his ball-tracking, hands, and alignment versatility. Really nice first step in weaponizing the offense pic.twitter.com/nCs8YXk2gc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 11, 2024

The modern NFL is all about creating and exploiting mismatches. Gibson’s ability to not just flex out wide and run a variety of patterns but also track and catch the ball like a wide receiver will allow Alex Van Pelt and his staff to get creative with his deployment.

Gibson elaborated on his versatility further, saying, “I’m just a guy that’s able to make plays. I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. You can line me up outside. I can block, too. Whatever you need, I can get it done.”

As we saw last season with JaMycal Hasty’s inability to get on the field late last season, pass protection is a necessity to earn snaps on passing downs. Gibson noted he could also be used as a blocker and touched on critical elements of the craft that he’s improved on as a pro.

“Some guys get a little fidgety. Even me included, I used to,” Gibson reflected. “So just being physical, and once [pass rushers] make a move, you react too quick. You just got to be patient and hold your ground. It’s really not much to it. And then, the more you know, the quicker you’re able to scan the defense, I feel like that’s when you get more confident. You get more comfortable, as well.”

Gotta be able to hold up in pass pro to be a 3rd down back Gibson, who weighs just under 230 lbs, showed he's more than willing to do the dirty work vs the #Patriots last season pic.twitter.com/GLlryi7wnI — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 11, 2024

When asked about what running scheme he excels in, Gibson acknowledged his favorite is the wide zone scheme, which the Commanders used on about 37% of designed runs last season.

“Wide zone just to be able to stretch the defense, and it’s up to you and the O-line to pick and choose,” Gibson explained. “If they’re overflowing, you cut up. If not, you get to the edge.”

Gibson should be a great fit in AVP's wide zone scheme. Has the speed to get outside, but shows the vision + efficient footwork to cut back inside and make penetrators miss Also compliments his big frame with good balance to run through arm tackles and fall forward thru contact pic.twitter.com/vgk6PQZyww — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 11, 2024

The wide zone was a staple of Van Pelt’s offenses with the Browns, and with athletic guards Cole Strange and Sidy Sow on the inside, he will likely continue that trend in New England.

Gibson said he’s excited to be on a team with “a bunch of young guys [and] a new coaching staff” and praised Jerod Mayo, who he said gave off a “different vibe from a head coach.”

“It sounded like he was talking to one of the guys,” Gibson said. “That might be a positive thing in the locker room for him to be able to relate and communicate like that and kind of understand both sides of it.”