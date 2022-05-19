Are Belichick, Patriots serious about the coaches?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss this week’s meetings with the Patriots assistants and why they don’t have titles.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:25 Quick look around Boston sports: Celtics, Bruins & Red Sox

11:25 No titles for the Patriots assistants?

18:55 How does the coaching situation affect Mac Jones?

31:30 Steve Belichick on Josh Uche

35:00 Steve Belichick on Cam McGrone

38:45 Vince Wilfork elected to Patriots Hall

41:10 BSJ Question: Patriots vs Raiders