Are Bruins Adding Size to Their Defense?

In the latest episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss their takeaways from Bruins development camp and where Boston ranks amongst the rest of the NHL.

In this segment, Evan and Conor discuss some of the Bruins defensemen that stood out during camp, and how Boston may be adding more size to their back line.

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/ve2iQQGuKIY

