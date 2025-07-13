Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Are Bruins Planning for Something Big Next Summer? | Pucks With Haggs

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty answers Bruins fans’ questions and talks about whether the Bruins might be saving cap space for a big run at a free agent next year.

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
1:25 Ryan Bourque named P-Bruins assistant coach
4:36 Upcoming schedule
5:38 CBA Extension
9:40 Could Trevor Kuntar and Riley Duran make the team?
13:52 Crossroads for Georgii Merkulov and Fabian Lysell?
16:51 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside on YouTube!
17:28 PrizePicks
18:20 Why did Sweeney avoid the big fish in free agency?
21:48 Was Boston an option for Ehlers
22:57 Why sign Tanner Jeannot?
26:51 How much cap space did the Bruins save?
33:34 Chances of making the playoffs?
34:43 Reasons for optimism long-term?
37:16 Thanks for watching!

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.