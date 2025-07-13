Are Bruins Planning for Something Big Next Summer? | Pucks With Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty answers Bruins fans’ questions and talks about whether the Bruins might be saving cap space for a big run at a free agent next year.
0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
1:25 Ryan Bourque named P-Bruins assistant coach
4:36 Upcoming schedule
5:38 CBA Extension
9:40 Could Trevor Kuntar and Riley Duran make the team?
13:52 Crossroads for Georgii Merkulov and Fabian Lysell?
18:20 Why did Sweeney avoid the big fish in free agency?
21:48 Was Boston an option for Ehlers
22:57 Why sign Tanner Jeannot?
26:51 How much cap space did the Bruins save?
33:34 Chances of making the playoffs?
34:43 Reasons for optimism long-term?
