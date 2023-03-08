Are the Celtics Falling Apart?

Over the last few games, the Celtics have lost three straight after building up a lead only to squander it through sloppy play or coming apart at the seams. Boston is slowly slipping away from the first seed, and old habits of the past few seasons are rising to the surface once more. The Celtics of old are starting to peek through the cracks, and the teams of old who couldn’t sustain leads is starting to make a startling resurgence.

Can the Celtics right the ship and get back on track? Who’s responsible for the team’s struggles?

Join Vitamin Cs with Adam Taylor, Tim Sheils and Wayne Breezie Brown as they discuss this low point in the season for the Boston Celtics.

