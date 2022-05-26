Celtics Take Out Heat in Game 5; Are they Finals Bound?

The Boston Celtics traveled to Miami to take on the Heat in a pivotal Game 5, with one team coming away with a 3-2 lead on Wednesday night. With both teams struggling with injuries and playing tough defense, the 1st half was an ugly display from both sides.

Following the 1st half, the Celtics came out swinging in the 3rd quarter and outscored the Heat 32-16. By the time the final buzzer rang out, the Celtics had outscored Miami 56-38 in the 2nd half on their way to a 93-80 road win in Game 5. The Celtics now will have a chance to close out the series at home in Boston on Friday.

After a gutsy win, are they Finals Bound? Do they have a chance to win it all? The Garden Report Postgame crew reacts to the big performance from the Celtics.

