Can Celtics Involve Robert Williams more?

It’s been 7 games since Robert Williams returned to the Celtics rotation, and he’s already making a huge impact. But is the Celtics’ offensive system designed to get the best out of Williams? Or is he falling by the wayside in Mazzulla’s 5-out offense? With so many options at their disposal and the ability to change their lineups to adapt, the Celtics may have to consider some changes in order to get the most out of their defensive centerpiece.

Join The Vitamin C’s as we talk about Malcolm Brogdon’s recent slump, the Celtics’ current approach with Robert Williams, a potential return to double-big line-ups, and the Payton Pritchard trade rumors!

0:00 – Intro

2:02 – Brogdon

5:20 – Celtics offensive approach

10:55 – Should the Celtics run Double Bigs?

18:00 – Should Rob start?

27:16 – Pritchard trade rumors

