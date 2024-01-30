Are Celtics Getting Bored with Regular Season?

BOSTON — In a thrilling matchup, the Boston Celtics staged an impressive comeback to secure a 118-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Trailing by 17 points in the first half, the Celtics rallied back, outscoring the Pelicans 68-52 in the second half. Key performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 26 and 22 points respectively, fueled the turnaround. This win snapped a two-game home losing streak for the Celtics, who had started the season with a dominant 20-0 record at TD Garden. After the game, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss Boston’s comeback.

