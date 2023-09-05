Are the Celtics Just Like the Suns?

On the latest episode of Celtics Beat, Evan Valenti is joined by CelticsBlog writer and How ‘Bout Them Celtics host Jack Simone to talk hoops! The two discuss the latest Celtics move of signing Svi Mykhailiuk, their thoughts on the signing, and Boston’s overall roster build in comparison to the rest of the league. Are the Celtics too top-heavy? Are they just the Phoenix Suns of the Eastern Conference? Join in and check out the latest Celtics Beat Podcast as we discuss!

0:00 Intro

6:30 Svi Mykhailiuk to the Cs

16:07 Boston’s offense has Warriors-esq off-ball gravity

21:12 FAN DUEL

22:19 Kristaps Porzingis has never had easier shots

30:45 Brad Stevens has performed extremely well as GM of Celtics

43:14 Outro

