Are the Celtics Ready to Take on the Heat?

After a thrilling Game 7 finish against Philadelphia, the Boston Celtics have punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for a rematch against the Miami Heat. While it’s their second straight ECF against one another and their third meeting in four years, both teams have changed a fair amount since their last playoff series. Miami lost PJ Tucker in free agency, as well as Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo to injuries; Boston has Robert Williams back at full strength while shoring up their center depth, as well as the trade acquisition of Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

How have the two teams been truly changed? Did Game 7 mark a change in the Celtics where they find a new gear? How will the series unfold?

Join Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as they discuss the upcoming Celtics vs Heat ECF, including their predictions and potential X-factors for each team.

