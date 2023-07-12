Are Fabian Lysell and Mason Lohrei Ready for the NHL?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Morgan Geekie’s role next season and his potential. The guys also discuss players that have stood out to them in Development Camp.<

/p>

EPISODE TIMELINE:

1:00 – Conor and Evan create Threads accounts

4:00 – The free agent with the most potential

8:00 – Could Geekie be the next Pavel Zacha?

10:00 – The potential of Fabian Lysell

14:00 – There’s nothing wrong with Providence

16:00 – Could Lysell and Lohrei see time in Boston this year?

20:00 – Other standouts from Development Camp

24:00 – Overall state of the prospect pool

