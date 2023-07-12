    Subscribe
    Are Fabian Lysell and Mason Lohrei Ready for the NHL?

    Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 154
    Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Morgan Geekie’s role next season and his potential. The guys also discuss players that have stood out to them in Development Camp.<
    EPISODE TIMELINE:

    1:00 – Conor and Evan create Threads accounts

    4:00 – The free agent with the most potential

    8:00 – Could Geekie be the next Pavel Zacha?

    10:00 – The potential of Fabian Lysell

    14:00 – There’s nothing wrong with Providence

    16:00 – Could Lysell and Lohrei see time in Boston this year?

    20:00 – Other standouts from Development Camp

    24:00 – Overall state of the prospect pool

