Are Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Flashy Enough for National Respect

Jackson Frank covers the NBA for Dime Magazine and SB Nation. He also covers the Sixers for Liberty Ballers. Jackson makes his FIRST-EVER APPEARANCE on Celtics Beat to discuss how the C’s offense will change with the addition of Rob Williams, how Grant Williams has adapted to opposing defenses, and whether Boston’s vibes are good enough to win a title. Twitter: @jackfrank_jjf

TIMESTAMPS:

4:37 What has stood out differently about the Celtics so far

6:38 Rob’s impact on the offense

16:01 Jaylen Brown needs more National recognition

28:28 Appreciation of Grant Williams

47:35 How far can you go off of good vibes

