Are Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels a Forced Marriage? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles catch up after Greg’s trip to Mobile, Alabama, and he discusses what he noticed at the Senior Bowl practices. They talk about the recent news about the Patriots coaching hires, and what could be next as Vrabel fills out his staff. Plus, Greg elaborates on his recent take that Josh McDaniels may have been forced on Vrabel by Robert Kraft.

0:00 – Intro

1:43 – Ben McAdoo Stays On

4:28 – Brian Belichick and Mike Pellegrino

8:07 – Will the Patriots Trade Joe Milton?

11:49 – Where’s the WR Coach?

13:34 – PrizePicks

14:37 – Front Office Dynamics

26:35 – Gametime

27:51 – Vrabel and McDaniels a Forced Marriage?

54:10 – Notturno Home Services

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !