Are the NBA Finals over yet?

A. Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn discuss the fallout from Game 4, look ahead to Game 5, and Boston’s chances of closing out the series to secure Banner 18.

0:00 – Game 4 Breakdown

13:50 – PrizePicks

16:09 – Frustration with Tatum

20:34 – Unselfish play critique

23:27 – Offensive positioning strategy

25:10 – Patience against Luka

27:50 – Gametime

29:30 – Lively as the Difference Maker

32:19 – Celtics’ mental adjustment

34:21 – Playoff game unpredictability

