The Big 3 NBA Podcast

Are the NBA Finals over yet?

A. Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn discuss the Celtics' Game 5 hopes
Jackson Tolliver

A. Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn discuss the fallout from Game 4, look ahead to Game 5, and Boston’s chances of closing out the series to secure Banner 18.

0:00 – Game 4 Breakdown
13:50 – PrizePicks
16:09 – Frustration with Tatum
20:34 – Unselfish play critique
23:27 – Offensive positioning strategy
25:10 – Patience against Luka
27:50 – Gametime
29:30 – Lively as the Difference Maker
32:19 – Celtics’ mental adjustment
34:21 – Playoff game unpredictability

 

Jackson Tolliver is a producer and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports broadcasting. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

