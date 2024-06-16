Are the NBA Finals over yet?

A. Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn discuss the fallout from Game 4, look ahead to Game 5, and Boston’s chances of closing out the series to secure Banner 18.
0:00 – Game 4 Breakdown
13:50 – PrizePicks
16:09 – Frustration with Tatum
20:34 – Unselfish play critique
23:27 – Offensive positioning strategy
25:10 – Patience against Luka
27:50 – Gametime
29:30 – Lively as the Difference Maker
32:19 – Celtics’ mental adjustment
34:21 – Playoff game unpredictability
