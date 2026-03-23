Are Patriots Better After Offseason Move + What’s Value Of Their 1st Round Pick? | Pats Chat

The Pats Chat Podcast is BACK, and it’s time to go position by position to determine if the Patriots are better, worse, or about the same after their free-agent comings and goings. And with the A.J. Brown trade talk still going, it’s also time to take a deep-ish dive on what kind of player is typically available late in the first round to determine if the Patriots should risk trading their pick.

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