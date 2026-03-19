Are Patriots Bettern Now vs Last Season? | Pats Interference

In a solo episode, Andrew answers all of your mailbag questions from A.J. Brown to the draft, free agency, a 2026 breakout candidate and whether the Patriots are a better team now than they were in Super Bowl LX.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:57 What does a successful Romeo Doubs look like?

02:30 What will Kayshon Boutte look like next year? Will Pop Douglas stay in New England?

03:53 Will the Patriots further bolster the o-line in free agency?

07:12 Sleeper picks for a breakout season

09:53 Realistic WR options if A.J. Brown is off the table

11:01 Any reason to worry about A.J. Brown if he were to become a Patriot?

13:48 Will the Patriots go heavy on defense in the draft?

15:07 How does the Patriots’ front office view the WRs in the draft?

16:43 Are the Patriots a better team now than they were on Super Bowl Sunday?

19:20 What do position coaches do during games?

21:02 Updates on Christian Gonzalez extension

22:37 Should the Patriots keep their draft picks instead of trading them for A.J. Brown?

24:22 PrizePicks!

26:02 What should the Patriots do with their extra draft picks?

27:17 What should the Patriots do with their pick at No. 31 overall?

29:36 What’s the plan for the WR 1 spot? Is a Diggs reunion on the cards?

32:02 Favorite WR fits for the Patriots in the draft

33:24 How Andrew is feeling about UConn heading into the NCAA Tournament

34:43 Reach out to join the March Madness pool for Boston Children’s Hospital!

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