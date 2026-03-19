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Are Patriots Bettern Now vs Last Season? | Pats Interference

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

In a solo episode, Andrew answers all of your mailbag questions from A.J. Brown to the draft, free agency, a 2026 breakout candidate and whether the Patriots are a better team now than they were in Super Bowl LX.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:57 What does a successful Romeo Doubs look like?
02:30 What will Kayshon Boutte look like next year? Will Pop Douglas stay in New England?
03:53 Will the Patriots further bolster the o-line in free agency?
07:12 Sleeper picks for a breakout season
09:53 Realistic WR options if A.J. Brown is off the table
11:01 Any reason to worry about A.J. Brown if he were to become a Patriot?
13:48 Will the Patriots go heavy on defense in the draft?
15:07 How does the Patriots’ front office view the WRs in the draft?
16:43 Are the Patriots a better team now than they were on Super Bowl Sunday?
19:20 What do position coaches do during games?
21:02 Updates on Christian Gonzalez extension
22:37 Should the Patriots keep their draft picks instead of trading them for A.J. Brown?
24:22 PrizePicks!
26:02 What should the Patriots do with their extra draft picks?
27:17 What should the Patriots do with their pick at No. 31 overall?
29:36 What’s the plan for the WR 1 spot? Is a Diggs reunion on the cards?
32:02 Favorite WR fits for the Patriots in the draft
33:24 How Andrew is feeling about UConn heading into the NCAA Tournament
34:43 Reach out to join the March Madness pool for Boston Children’s Hospital!

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