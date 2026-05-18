Are Patriots Ready to Move on from Kayshon Boutte? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest news on Kayshon Boutte and his future with the New England Patriots. Boutte name has been at the center of trade talk and extension talks all offseason and with the latest reports coming out of New England that Boutte is still not present with the team at Voluntary OTA’s. Along with that it was reported that the value for Boutte right now is a 5th or 6th round pick for the WR.

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