The Big 3 NBA Podcast

Are the Rising Hawks a THREAT to the Celtics? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

A. Sherrod Blakely and Lauren Williams discuss whether Trae Young and the Hawks could cause Boston some trouble
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Constitution-Journal to discuss the Atlanta Hawks and their recent surge in the Eastern Conference. As they prepare for their NBA Cup matchup, do they really have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs? Could they defeat Boston in a seven-game series?

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

