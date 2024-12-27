Are the 76ers Back After They Beat the Celtics on Christmas? | Garden Report

Bobby Manning welcomes Adam Aaronson to the Garden Report from Philly Voice to talk about the 76ers beating the Celtics on Christmas Day at TD Garden. They also get into Philadelphia’s nightmare start to the season, where Joel Embiid’s career stands and whether they’re a real threat to the 76ers in the East.

