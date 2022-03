Bob, Jeff and Gary discuss if the Boston Celtics can win it all. Boston currently had the best defense in the NBA, FG% defense, point differential in 2022 & point differential in the East. Plus, can the Brooklyn Nets turn around their season and they react to Coach K’s Cameron Farewell.

