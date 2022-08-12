Subscribe
Are the Bruins a Top Contender & Is David Krejci Still a Top-Six Center?

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discuss the latest news surrounding the returns of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Are the Bruins now a top team in the East? The guys also get into the riskiness of signing Pavel Zacha to a one-year deal, when the Bruins may sign David Pastrnak and should teams be worried about the Islanders?

